Xi congratulates Tebboune on reelection as Algerian president

Xinhua) 08:39, September 12, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a message to Abdelmadjid Tebboune, congratulating him on his reelection as president of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.

Noting that China and Algeria enjoy traditional friendly relations, Xi said in recent years, under joint guidance of the two presidents, the relationship between the two countries has developed rapidly, cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful results, the two countries have closely coordinated and cooperated in international affairs, and the traditional friendship has continued to deepen.

The Chinese president said he highly regards the development of China-Algeria relations and stands ready to work with Tebboune to take this year's 10th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Algeria comprehensive strategic partnership as an opportunity to further enhance political mutual trust, expand and deepen practical cooperation, and jointly open up broader prospects for friendly cooperation between the two countries.

