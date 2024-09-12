Home>>
Xi inspects Lanzhou in NW China's Gansu Province
(Xinhua) 13:06, September 12, 2024
LANZHOU, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Wednesday afternoon inspected Lanzhou, capital city of northwest China's Gansu Province.
During the inspection in the city, Xi went to a local community and a section of the Yellow River, where he learned about local measures to improve public services, enhance the well-being of the people, strengthen comprehensive public order maintenance, and promote ecological conservation in the Yellow River basin.
Lanzhou, a city built along the banks of the Yellow River, lies in the upper reaches of the river.
