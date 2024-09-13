Xi sends congratulatory letter to 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum

Xinhua) 14:41, September 13, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to the 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum that opened in Beijing on Friday.

In the letter, Xi pointed out that in the face of global changes of a magnitude not seen in a century and the expectations of people around the world for security and stability, China has been practicing the Global Security Initiative, continuously consolidating consensus among all parties, promoting the elimination of the root causes of international conflicts, improving global security governance and making unremitting efforts to build a world of lasting peace and universal security.

He expressed the hope that the current forum will continue to uphold the spirit of equality, openness, inclusiveness and mutual learning; foster broad consensus and deepen mutual trust; and make new and greater contributions to collectively addressing global security challenges and promoting the building of a human community with a shared future.

The theme of this year's forum is "Promoting Peace for a Shared Future."

