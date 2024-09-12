Xi calls for fostering industries to revitalize rural areas

Xinhua) 13:34, September 12, 2024

LANZHOU, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, stressed the significance of industrial development in revitalizing the country's rural areas on Wednesday morning.

Different regions should develop their own strengths and follow a revitalization path suitable to their own conditions, Xi said during the inspection in the city of Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province.

In an apple orchard, Xi talked to farmers and agro-technicians to learn about in detail the quality and speciality of Huaniu apple endemic to Tianshui, the planting techniques and market sales.

Xi encouraged local villagers to make persistent efforts to make the apple industry bigger and stronger to build a happier life.

