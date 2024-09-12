Xi urges continuous efforts to conserve ecology in Yellow River basin

Xinhua) 13:17, September 12, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a section of the Yellow River to learn about local measures to promote ecological conservation in the Yellow River basin, in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 11, 2024. Xi on Wednesday afternoon inspected Lanzhou, capital city of northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

LANZHOU, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has called for continuous efforts to promote ecological conservation and high-quality development in the Yellow River basin.

Xi made the remarks when inspecting a section of the Yellow River near the Zhongshan Bridge in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province on Wednesday afternoon.

Advancements should be made year after year to ensure the implementation of policies for promoting ecological conservation and high-quality development in the Yellow River basin, he said.

Protection is a precondition of development, and lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, Xi stressed, expressing the confidence that the Yellow River will be even more beautiful in the future.

During the inspection, Xi was briefed on efforts made by local authorities to promote ecological conservation in the Yellow River basin, and chatted with residents and tourists enjoying leisure time on the banks of the Yellow River.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with the crowd while visiting a section of the Yellow River in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 11, 2024. Xi on Wednesday afternoon inspected Lanzhou, capital city of northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, waves to the crowd while visiting a section of the Yellow River in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 11, 2024. Xi on Wednesday afternoon inspected Lanzhou, capital city of northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

