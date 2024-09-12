Home>>
Xi stresses prioritizing elderly care, childcare in public services
(Xinhua) 13:18, September 12, 2024
LANZHOU, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has stressed the importance of prioritizing elderly care and childcare in efforts to improve public services.
Xi made the remarks when visiting a local community in Lanzhou, capital city of northwest China's Gansu Province, on Wednesday.
