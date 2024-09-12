Xi stresses prioritizing projects beneficial to the people

Xinhua) September 12, 2024

LANZHOU, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has stressed the need to prioritize projects that benefit the people and effectively address pressing production and living issues faced by the general public.

Xi made the remarks during an inspection tour in the city of Tianshui in northwest China's Gansu Province on Wednesday, where he was briefed on the construction and management of a major water diversion project in Gansu.

In February 2013, Xi visited the construction site of the project.

During Wednesday's inspection, Xi expressed his satisfaction when learning that the project has been progressing smoothly over the past 11 years, and water from the Taohe River, a major tributary of the Yellow River, is benefiting six million residents thanks to the project.

