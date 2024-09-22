Senior political advisors study Xi's speech marking CPPCC's 75th anniversary

Xinhua) 10:14, September 22, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- The leading Party members group of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Friday held a meeting to study an important speech that Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, delivered at a meeting earlier in the day celebrating the 75th founding anniversary of the CPPCC.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee and secretary of its leading Party members group, presided over the group's meeting and delivered remarks.

The group's meeting stressed the importance of ensuring the integration of Party leadership, the united front and consultative democracy, and of giving play to the CPPCC's role as a specialized consultative body.

It also highlighted that the CPPCC should shoulder its political responsibilities in an improved manner to implement the CPC Central Committee's decisions, arrangements and requirements related to the CPPCC's work, and to pool the wisdom and strength of the Chinese people both at home and overseas.

The CPPCC should rally public support, build consensus, and pool people's wisdom and energy to make a concerted effort to advance Chinese modernization, said the group's meeting.

The group's meeting also urged efforts to translate the results of its study into actual work practices and achievements, and to present the story of the CPPCC and whole-process people's democracy in an improved manner.

