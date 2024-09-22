Xi stresses giving full play to CPPCC's political advantage

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech at a meeting celebrating the 75th founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Friday called for further giving full play to the salient political advantage of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in developing whole-process people's democracy.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a meeting celebrating the 75th founding anniversary of the CPPCC held in Beijing.

It has been proven through practice over the past 75 years that the CPPCC is an innovative political system involving political parties, prominent individuals without party affiliation, people's organizations, and people from all walks of life and all ethnic groups under the leadership of the CPC, Xi said in his speech.

The CPPCC has distinctive political value in the development of political systems, he said.

Xi summarized key aspects of the Party's important thinking on strengthening and improving the work of the CPPCC. These include upholding the Party's overall leadership over the CPPCC, giving play to the CPPCC's role as a specialized consultative body, and upholding and improving the country's new type of socialist political party system, among others.

Noting that consultative democracy is an important part of whole-process people's democracy, Xi said favorable atmosphere and conditions should be created to continuously promote the extensive, multilevel and institutionalized development of consultative democracy.

Xi called on the CPPCC to ensure the integration of Party leadership, united front and consultative democracy, and to rally the people's support for the advancement of Chinese modernization.

Xi urged the CPPCC to promote various political parties and organizations, as well as people from various ethnic groups and social sectors to strengthen political unity and cooperation, pursue common progress in thinking, and enhance coordination in action.

The CPPCC should leverage its strength in pooling talent and wisdom to focus on addressing major, difficult and hotspot issues in areas such as the advancement of Chinese modernization, and enhance consultation and deliberation, Xi said.

He said the CPPCC should enhance its political guidance for intellectuals who are not Party members, for people working in the non-public sector, for people in emerging stratum, and for religious personages.

Xi stressed the importance of improving the mechanism that ensures thorough consultation and interactions, where diverse opinions are expressed fully and broad consensus is reached, as well as the construction of the mechanism reflecting social conditions and public opinion, and engaging with and serving the people.

He also stressed the importance of helping political advisors acquire an improved understanding of the CPPCC, increase their competency in consultation and deliberation on state affairs, observe discipline and regulations, abide by rules, and follow moral standards.

CPC committees at all levels should enhance their leadership over the work of the CPPCC, Xi said.

Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, and Vice President Han Zheng were in attendance at the meeting.

Wang Huning, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the meeting.

Wang said that Xi's important speech has provided direction and fundamental guidance for the high-quality development of the CPPCC's cause on its new journey in the new era.

He urged earnest efforts to study, understand and implement Xi's important thinking on strengthening and improving the work of the CPPCC, and stressed the importance of consciously upholding Xi's core position on the CPC Central Committee and in the Party as a whole, as well as the importance of upholding the CPC Central Committee's authority and centralized, unified leadership.

