Database on Xi Jinping thought launched

Xinhua) 09:30, September 22, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- A database of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era was officially launched on Saturday.

Developed by institutions including the People's Publishing House, the database was unveiled at the 14th China International Digital Publishing Expo that opened on the same day in south China's Hainan Province.

The database collects and updates the important speeches, articles, instructions, comments, congratulatory letters and replies by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee. It also includes related books and news reports.

The database provides comprehensive and rich information for studying and interpreting Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

