Xi congratulates Communication University of China on 70th founding anniversary

Xinhua) 10:40, September 26, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has extended congratulations to the faculty, students and alumni of the Communication University of China on its 70th founding anniversary.

In a reply letter to its faculty and students, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called on the university to cultivate more high-caliber journalism and communication professionals.

