Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to analyze economic situation, arrange for economic work

Xinhua) 13:54, September 26, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a meeting on Thursday to analyze and study the current economic situation and make further arrangements for economic work.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

The Chinese economy has posted generally stable performance this year, making progress while ensuring stability, it was agreed at the meeting.

New quality productive forces have reported steady development, and solid efforts have been made to guarantee people's livelihood. Positive progress has also been achieved in preventing and defusing risks in major areas.

It was noted at the meeting that the fundamentals of the Chinese economy, and favorable conditions such as a vast market, strong economic resilience and great potential remain unchanged.

It is necessary to take a comprehensive, objective and calm view of the current economic situation, face the difficulties squarely and remain confident, said the meeting.

The country should effectively implement existing policies, step up efforts to roll out incremental policies, further make policy measures more targeted and effective, and strive to accomplish the targets and tasks for this year's economic and social development, according to the meeting.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)