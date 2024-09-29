Xi reiterates China's commitment to safeguarding world peace, boosting common development

Xinhua)

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Sunday said Chinese people stand ready to work together with people of various countries to safeguard world peace and boost common development.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a ceremony conferring the country's highest state honors ahead of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Xi called for joint efforts to build a human community with a shared future and create an even brighter future for humanity.

