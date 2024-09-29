Honoring role models, Xi makes rallying call for making China stronger

Xinhua) 16:55, September 29, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping awarded the highest state honors on Sunday ahead of the National Day, urging the nation to learn from heroes and role models to pool strength for building a strong China.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, presented medals to recipients of national medals and honorary titles at a ceremony held ahead of the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, which falls on Oct. 1.

Four people, including veteran war hero Huang Zongde and medical scientist Wang Zhenyi, were awarded the Medal of the Republic. Ten individuals, including border patrolman Bayika Kalidibek, technician Xu Zhenchao, and acclaimed actress Tian Hua, were awarded national honorary titles.

Dilma Rousseff, former Brazilian president and president of the New Development Bank, received the Friendship Medal.

Addressing the ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, Xi said the CPC has led the Chinese people in creating the twin miracles of rapid economic growth and long-term social stability.

The country is now in a crucial period for building a great modern socialist country in all respects and achieving national rejuvenation through Chinese modernization, he said.

"All Party members and people of all ethnic groups should take heroes and role models as examples, unite and strive forward to form a mighty force to build a strong China," Xi stated.

Xi emphasized the need to bear in mind the ambition of making the country greater. "We should be loyal to the country, love the country, integrate personal development goals into the overall national development, and realize personal value in fulfilling duties for the country and serving the people," he said.

He encouraged the Chinese people to hone their skills and contribute to building a strong China.

He urged them to strive for extraordinary achievements in ordinary job posts, and contribute to overcoming challenges related to development and reform while safeguarding social harmony and stability.

"A great era calls for heroes and fosters heroes. A galaxy of heroes emerging generation after generation will ensure the lasting success of the Party and the people's cause," Xi remarked.

Lauding Rousseff as an outstanding representative of China's old and good friends, Xi said the Chinese people will never forget international friends who have made significant contributions to the country's development and the friendship between the Chinese and foreign peoples.

The Chinese people stand ready to work together with people from various countries to safeguard world peace and promote common development, he added.

Speaking at the ceremony, Huang Zongde, 93, said that the honor belongs to every member of the people's armed forces and all the heroes who sacrificed their lives for China's national independence, the liberation of the people, and the endeavor to make China prosperous and strong.

In her address, Rousseff said the medal fills her with immense honor, pledging continued efforts to help strengthen the mutually beneficial cooperation between Brazil and China.

About 1,000 people, including senior leaders Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng, attended the ceremony, which was presided over by Cai Qi.

Xi and other leaders had group photos taken with the award recipients after the ceremony.

