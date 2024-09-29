Xi: CPC leads Chinese nation in creating two miracles over past 75 years

Xinhua) 10:46, September 29, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Sunday that over the past 75 years the Communist Party of China (CPC) has led the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in creating the twin miracles of rapid economic growth and long-term social stability.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a ceremony awarding the country's highest state honors ahead of the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

Xi hailed the earthshaking changes that have taken place in China and said national rejuvenation is now on an irreversible historical course.

