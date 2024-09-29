Xi calls for forming mighty force to build strong China

Xinhua) 10:46, September 29, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Sunday called on the Chinese people to learn from heroes and role models to form a mighty force to build a strong China.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a ceremony awarding the country's highest state honors ahead of the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

China is in a crucial period for building a great modern socialist country in all respects and achieving national rejuvenation through Chinese modernization, Xi said.

Xi emphasized the need to bear in mind the aspirations, hone the skills, and make contributions to building a strong China.

He encouraged the Chinese people to strive for extraordinary achievements at ordinary job posts.

He also urged them to make contributions to resolving challenges to development and reform, and safeguarding social harmony and stability.

