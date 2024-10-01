Xi stresses learning from heroes, role models to make China stronger

Xinhua) 13:21, October 01, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- On the morning of September 29, a ceremony was held to confer national medals and national honorary titles in the Golden Hall of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president, and chairman of the Central Military Commission, presented medals to recipients of the national medals and national honorary titles and delivered an important speech. Xi emphasized that a great era calls for heroes and nurtures heroes. When heroes emerge generation after generation, the cause of the Party and the people will flourish forever. Party committees and governments at all levels should care for and cherish heroes and role models, and promote the whole of society to respect, learn from, and strive to become heroes. He hoped that those being honored would cherish the honor, work harder, and strive for greater glory.

Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, and Han Zheng attended the ceremony, and Cai Qi presided over the event.

At about 9 o'clock, the honorees of national medals and national honorary titles took the concierge car to the Great Hall of the People from their residence, escorted by a convoy of motorcycles. Outside the east gate of the Great Hall of the People, honor guards were standing on both flanks, and children cheered warmly. The honorees walked the red carpet and went into the Great Hall of the People. Relevant leading officials from a working committee on Party and state medals and honorary titles were there to welcome their arrival.

The atmosphere in the Golden Hall of the Great Hall of the People was solemn and warm. The designs of Medals of the Republic, the Friendship Medal and the medals of national honorary titles shone on a large red background board. In front of the board, 18 bright five-star red flags were erected on both sides, and 18 guards of honor stood with guns in a heroic and gallant manner.

At 9:58, accompanied by joyful music, Xi, along with winners of national medals and national honorary titles, walked into the hall, and all in the hall stood up and gave them warm applause.

At 10 o'clock, the trumpeter of the military band blew the ceremonial horn, and the ceremony began. "March of the Volunteers" was played and the national anthem was sung.

Cai Qi read out a decree of the President of the People's Republic of China, which was signed by Xi. The presidential decree said that in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, for the purpose of honoring eminent people who have made outstanding contributions to the building and development of New China and carrying forward the national spirit and the spirit of the times, and in accordance with the decision made by the 14th National People's Congress Standing Committee at its 11th session, Wang Yongzhi and three other people are awarded the Medal of the Republic; Dilma Rousseff is awarded the Friendship Medal; and Wang Xiaomo and nine other people are awarded national honorary titles.

Two flag bearers held high the national flag, while three honor guards, carrying the Medals of the Republic, the Friendship Medal, and the medals for the national honorary titles, walked in resolute strides to the ceremony site.

Amidst the majestic melody of "Salute to the Heroes of the Motherland," Xi presented medals to recipients of national medals and honorary titles, warmly shaking hands with them and offering his congratulations. The entire venue erupted in enthusiastic applause. Young pioneers presented beautiful flowers to the exemplary models and saluted them to express their respect.

Amidst enthusiastic applause from the entire assembly, Xi delivered an important address. On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, the National People's Congress, the State Council, and the Central Military Commission, he first extended heartfelt congratulations and profound respect to the heroes and exemplary figures awarded the Medal of the Republic and national honorary titles, as well as to the international friend bestowed with the Friendship Medal.

Xi pointed out that over the 75 years since the founding of the People's Republic of China, the CPC has united and led people of all ethnic groups nationwide to accomplish two feats: rapid economic development and long-term social stability. The great motherland has undergone tremendous changes, and the country has embarked on an irreversible historical journey to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Throughout this grand journey of development, a galaxy of heroes and exemplary figures have emerged across various sectors. Those honored today are outstanding representatives among them. Their exemplary deeds and significant contributions will be eternally inscribed in the annals of the Republic. Their loyalty, dedication and modesty are worth learning from by the entire Party and people of all ethnic groups across the nation.

Xi stressed that China is now in a crucial period for building a strong country and achieving national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization. He said that the whole Party and people of all ethnic groups across the country should learn from the examples of heroes and role models, strive forward in unity and forge ahead with tenacity to form a mighty force for jointly building a strong China. Xi also emphasized the need for people to have the ambition of making the country greater, cherish the ideal of making the country strong and prosperous, have the aspiration to strive for people's happiness, be loyal to the country, and do their bit for the country. He called on the Chinese people to integrate their personal careers into the overall national development, and realize personal value and exhibit life's worth in fulfilling duties for the country and serving the people. Xi also encouraged the Chinese people to hone their skills for building a strong country, meet the new requirements for the development of the times, learn new knowledge and master new skills, bring passion and dedication to their jobs and become masters of whatever work they engage in, and work hard to become experts in whatever they do or whatever business they start. To make greater achievements for building China into a strong country, the Chinese people were urged to proactively seize their time and shoulder historical responsibility as masters of the country to forge ahead while coping with difficulties in pursuit of excellence. They were called on to strive for extraordinary achievements at ordinary posts, and continuously make progress in overcoming challenges and difficulties in development and reform, as well as in safeguarding social harmony and stability.

Xi pointed out that over the past 75 years, there have been many old friends and good friends across the world who have worked together and weathered storms together with the Chinese people, and Dilma Rousseff, who was awarded the Friendship Medal today, is a prominent representative of them. The Chinese people will never forget those international friends who have made remarkable contributions to China's development, and to enhanced friendship between the Chinese people and the peoples of other nations. The Chinese people are willing to join hands with people of all countries to safeguard world peace, push forward shared development, promote the building of a global community of shared future, and create a better future for the humanity.

Xi stressed the need for the Chinese people to jointly open up a brighter future, and jointly create a new history. He also called on the Chinese people to unite as one, and make proactive endeavors with focus on well-defined goals, jointly writing an even more splendid chapter for the People's Republic of China.

At the ceremony, Huang Zongde, winner of the Medal of the Republic, and Dilma Rousseff, winner of the Friendship Medal, delivered speeches on behalf of all the laureates.

After the ceremony, President Xi and other leaders with the laureates had a photo taken together.

Members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee in Beijing, some vice-chairpersons of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, state councilors, the president of the Supreme People's Court, the procurator-general of the Supreme People's Procuratorate, some vice-chairpersons of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and members of the Central Military Commission attended the ceremony.

Present at the ceremony were also leading officials of central authorities and Beijing Municipality, representatives of the laureates' relatives and units they work for, representatives of previous honorees, diplomatic envoys of relevant countries to China, officials and representatives from all walks of life, totaling about 1,000 people.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liu Ning)