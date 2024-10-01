Xi urges greater national achievements, contributions to humanity's peace, development

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, addresses a reception to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Monday said the Chinese people will score more remarkable achievements and make greater contributions to the noble cause of peace and development of humanity.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while addressing a reception held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

China's National Day falls on Oct. 1.

Li Qiang presided over the reception. Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng attended the event together with around 3,000 Chinese and foreign guests.

In his address, Xi, on behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, first paid high tribute to the people of all ethnic groups in China, to the officers and soldiers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army and the People's Armed Police Force, and to other political parties and personages without party affiliation.

Xi extended sincere greetings to compatriots in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions, in Taiwan, as well as overseas Chinese. He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to friendly countries and international friends who care about and support the development of the PRC.

On the new journey in the new era, the central task of the Party and the country is building China into a strong country and achieving national rejuvenation on all fronts by pursuing Chinese modernization, said Xi.

Advancing this unprecedented great cause steadily is the best way to celebrate the anniversary of the PRC, he stressed.

Xi emphasized that, to advance Chinese modernization, it is imperative to always uphold the core role of the Party in exercising overall leadership and coordinating the efforts of all sides, unswervingly follow the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, deepen reform across the board and expand opening up, uphold a people-centered approach, and remain committed to peaceful development.

Xi stressed the importance of fully, faithfully and resolutely implementing the policy of One Country, Two Systems, under which the people of Hong Kong administer Hong Kong and the people of Macao administer Macao, both with a high degree of autonomy.

He also called for efforts to ensure and advance long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macao.

"Taiwan is an integral part of China's territory," said Xi, urging efforts to deepen economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait and resolutely oppose separatist activities aimed at "Taiwan independence."

Noting that people of all countries live on the same Earth and share a common destiny, Xi called for efforts to promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

After 75 years of strenuous efforts, the Chinese modernization has unfolded promising prospects, said Xi, while also cautioning against potential risks and challenges on the road ahead.

"We must remain mindful of potential dangers and be well-prepared," said Xi, urging efforts to resolutely overcome uncertainties and unexpected risks and challenges.

The Communist Party of China and state leaders Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng attend a reception to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China together with around 3,000 Chinese and foreign guests at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, presides over a reception to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

