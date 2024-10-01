Xi's article on promoting patriotism to be published

Xinhua) 13:42, October 01, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on promoting patriotism, will be published on Tuesday in the Qiushi Journal.

The article by Xi, who is also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stresses that more efforts must be made to build a strong China and advance national rejuvenation.

Tuesday marks the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

The article consists of excerpts from Xi's discourses from December 2012 to May 2024.

Patriotism lies at the core of China's national spirit, serving as a powerful force that propels the Chinese nation forward, the article says.

It highlights that patriotism has guided the Chinese people in overcoming various challenges as they charge forward.

In today's China, to promote patriotism, it is essential to have a profound understanding that the CPC's leadership must be upheld and that socialism with Chinese characteristics must be adhered to, the article adds.

The article says that patriotism must be a lasting theme of the country's education.

It also points out that promoting patriotism should start with children, ensuring that students never forget their identity as Chinese.

Today, socialist China is standing firm in the East. No force can ever undermine the great motherland's status, or stop the Chinese people and the Chinese nation from marching forward, it says.

The article underscores the importance of having the courage to fight and the mettle to win, thus constantly pushing forward the great cause of building China into a great country and achieving national rejuvenation.

The Qiushi Journal is a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liu Ning)