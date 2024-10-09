Xi encourages Red Cross Society of China to enhance humanitarian services

Xinhua) 15:52, October 09, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has encouraged the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) to focus on high-quality development and further improve its capability in providing humanitarian services.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a letter to the RCSC on the occasion of its 12th general congress, which opened in Beijing on Wednesday.

