Xi's speech at event commending role models for ethnic unity, progress published

Xinhua) 08:30, October 09, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- A speech delivered by Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, at a national conference held on Sept. 27 to commend role models for ethnic unity and progress, has been published as a booklet.

The booklet, published by the People's Publishing House, is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across China.

