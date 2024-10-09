Home>>
Xi's speech at event commending role models for ethnic unity, progress published
(Xinhua) 08:30, October 09, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- A speech delivered by Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, at a national conference held on Sept. 27 to commend role models for ethnic unity and progress, has been published as a booklet.
The booklet, published by the People's Publishing House, is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across China.
