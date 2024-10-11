Chinese political advisors call for building cultural confidence, strength

Xinhua) 09:11, October 11, 2024

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a plenary meeting of the ninth session of the Standing Committee of the 14th CPPCC National Committee on Oct. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national political advisors on Thursday suggested improving the country's systems of public cultural services and communications across all forms of media to build cultural confidence and strength.

They made the call at a standing committee session of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, attended the meeting.

The senior political advisors also suggested that China further improve citizens' scientific and cultural qualities, and build a system for the preservation and inheritance of cultural heritage.

The meeting was presided over by He Baoxiang, vice chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.

