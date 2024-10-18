China's top political advisor calls for concrete efforts in united front work

October 18, 2024

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), visits the Ningbo Zhoushan Port in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 16, 2024. Wang made a research trip to east China's Zhejiang Province from Tuesday to Thursday. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

HANGZHOU, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning has called for solid efforts to promote work related to the united front and develop the patriotic united front in the new era.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), made the remarks during a research trip to east China's Zhejiang Province from Tuesday to Thursday.

When visiting cultural sites in the city of Ningbo, including the Ningbobang Museum and the Tianyige Museum, Wang stressed the importance of strengthening the role of history and culture in rallying people together.

Wang also visited the Ningbo Zhoushan Port and Taiwan-funded enterprises, where he urged efforts to promote economic and cultural exchanges across the Taiwan Strait and attract more entrepreneurs and companies from Taiwan to join in the integrated development of the two sides of the Strait.

In the city of Wenzhou, Wang learned about local efforts to facilitate employment for young people from Taiwan and business operations for enterprises from Taiwan. He called for better services for Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan compatriots as well as overseas Chinese.

Wang also visited local CPPCC committees in Ningbo and Wenzhou during the tour and stressed the integration of the Party's leadership, the united front, and consultative democracy.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), communicates with young people from Taiwan in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 16, 2024. Wang made a research trip to east China's Zhejiang Province from Tuesday to Thursday. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

