China's top political advisor stresses CPPCC's role as specialized consultative body

Xinhua) 09:35, October 31, 2024

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over the 27th Chairperson's Council meeting of the 14th CPPCC National Committee and delivers a speech in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Wednesday stressed that the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) should play a greater role as the country's specialized consultative body.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, made the remarks when presiding over a meeting of the Chairpersons Council of the CPPCC National Committee.

Wang called on political advisors to enhance their theoretical competence and improve their working mechanisms. He also emphasized the necessity of promoting extensive, multilevel and institutionalized development of consultative democracy.

Political advisors should deepen research regarding major and difficult problems in reform and offer constructive suggestions for comprehensively deepening reform, Wang said, urging efforts to pool wisdom for promoting China's economic recovery and growth.

He urged political advisors to strengthen the theoretical study of the Chinese nation's history and a community for the Chinese nation, and to enhance the public's related knowledge.

Wang encouraged political advisors to provide useful suggestions for building China into a powerhouse in culture and contribute to improving China's communication with the foreign public.

The Chairpersons Council meeting also reviewed and passed a document released by the CPPCC National Committee concerning the roles of its special committees and a set of regulations of the CPPCC National Committee aimed at enhancing its consultations with Party and government departments, a way of providing political advice to decision making.

