Top political advisor urges efforts to forge sense of community for Chinese nation

Xinhua) 16:43, December 18, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Wednesday urged efforts to forge a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation and to grasp the importance of taking the correct and distinctively Chinese approach to handling ethnic affairs.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks at a meeting on the work on ethnic affairs.

Wang stressed the need to highlight the prominent features of the Chinese civilization and consolidate the sense of identity with the motherland, the Chinese nation, Chinese culture, the CPC and Chinese socialism among all ethnic groups.

He also called for measures to accelerate modernization in areas with large ethnic minority populations, promote exchanges between different ethnic groups, and improve laws, regulations and policies concerning ethnic affairs.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)