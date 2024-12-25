Top political advisor calls for focus on economic work

Xinhua) 10:08, December 25, 2024

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over the 29th Chairperson's Council meeting of the 14th CPPCC National Committee and delivers a speech in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, China's top political advisor, on Tuesday called on other political advisors to strengthen confidence and focus their efforts on economic work.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), made the remarks at the 29th Chairperson's Council meeting of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

He called on political advisors to align their thoughts and actions with the CPC Central Committee's assessment of the economic situation and its decisions on economic work, and to focus on implementing the key tasks outlined at the Central Economic Work Conference this month.

Political advisors should contribute more to the promotion of high-quality economic development, engage actively in supporting rural development, and pay close attention to governance and stability in border areas, he said.

Additionally, efforts should be made to assist the implementation of the CPC Central Committee's decisions on the development of the Hainan Free Trade Port, support political advisors from Hong Kong and Macao in their improved fulfillment of their roles, and expand high-level opening-up, he said.

A number of issues were discussed at the meeting, including matters related to the third session of the CPPCC National Committee next year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)