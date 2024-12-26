Symposium held to commemorate birth anniversary of late Chinese nuclear physicist

Xinhua) 08:52, December 26, 2024

A symposium is held to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of late Chinese nuclear physicist Zhu Guangya in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 25, 2024. Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, attended the symposium and met with Zhu's family before the event. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- A symposium was held on Wednesday in Beijing to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of late Chinese nuclear physicist Zhu Guangya.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attended the symposium and met with Zhu's family before the event.

At the symposium, Hu Chunhua, vice chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, called for efforts to learn from Zhu's loyalty to the Party, patriotism, rigorous approach to academic study, and moral integrity.

Zhu was one of the pioneers of China's nuclear science cause, an academician of both the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and a former vice chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.

