Senior political advisors urged to prepare well for upcoming CPPCC annual session

Xinhua) 15:47, January 22, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Wednesday urged senior political advisors to conscientiously prepare for and organize the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which has been suggested to start on March 4.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, made the remarks at the 30th Chairperson's Council meeting of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

He urged political advisors to contribute their wisdom and strength toward accomplishing the goals and targets outlined in the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) and to ensure a good start for the next five-year period.

A draft report on the work of the Standing Committee of the 14th CPPCC National Committee and a draft report on the handling of proposals since the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee were deliberated and approved at the meeting.

The meeting decided to submit the two draft reports for consideration to the 10th session of the Standing Committee of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, which is to be convened on March 1 and 2.

