Home>>
Annual session of China's top political advisory body to run from March 4 to 10
(Xinhua) 15:30, March 03, 2025
BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, will hold its annual session from March 4 to 10 in Beijing, a spokesperson for the session said on Monday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Technology empowers spring wheat management in Xi'an, NW China's Shaanxi
- AI-powered robotic dogs 'take over' inspections at vegetable production base in Shouguang, E China's Shandong
- A look at the festive vibes of Tibetan New Year in a Lhasa market, SW China's Xizang
- Distinctive view of Wumao Earth Forest in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- China's top political advisory body holds press conference ahead of annual session
- Explainer: What to know about China's "two sessions"
- China's top political advisory body concludes standing committee session
- Proposed agenda unveiled for annual session of China's top political advisory body
- China's national political advisory body holds leadership meeting
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.