Annual session of China's top political advisory body to run from March 4 to 10

Xinhua) 15:30, March 03, 2025

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, will hold its annual session from March 4 to 10 in Beijing, a spokesperson for the session said on Monday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)