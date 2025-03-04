Home>>
Chinese national political advisors gather in Beijing for annual session
(Xinhua) 08:05, March 04, 2025
BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Members from various sectors of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) have registered for the top political advisory body's annual session, scheduled to open on Tuesday in Beijing.
Preparations for the third session of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC have been completed, according to the press center of the session on Monday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Chinese white dolphins return to estuary in SE China's Fujian for seven consecutive years
- Technology empowers spring wheat management in Xi'an, NW China's Shaanxi
- AI-powered robotic dogs 'take over' inspections at vegetable production base in Shouguang, E China's Shandong
- A look at the festive vibes of Tibetan New Year in a Lhasa market, SW China's Xizang
Related Stories
- Annual session of China's top political advisory body to run from March 4 to 10
- China's top political advisory body holds press conference ahead of annual session
- Explainer: What to know about China's "two sessions"
- China's top political advisory body concludes standing committee session
- Proposed agenda unveiled for annual session of China's top political advisory body
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.