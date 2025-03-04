Chinese national political advisors gather in Beijing for annual session

Xinhua) 08:05, March 04, 2025

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Members from various sectors of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) have registered for the top political advisory body's annual session, scheduled to open on Tuesday in Beijing.

Preparations for the third session of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC have been completed, according to the press center of the session on Monday.

