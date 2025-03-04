Political advisor calls for integrating psychological health education into school curriculum

March 04, 2025

"Establishing a unified standard for psychological health education and promoting the standardization of psychological health education, such as standardizing curriculum settings, teacher staffing, and screening and assessment criteria, will all be included in my proposal regarding the psychological health education of primary and secondary school students," Mei Hing Chak, a member from Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), told the Global Times on Monday, ahead of the third session of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC.

Mei Hing Chak, also known as Zhai Meiqing, president of Heung Kong Group, told the Global Times on Monday that through her work and investigations, she found that the issue of primary and secondary school students' psychological health is becoming increasingly severe, with problems such as anxiety and bullying occurring from time to time, posing a threat to teenagers' healthy development and social stability.

She proposed that schools conduct regular psychological health screenings once or twice a year and incorporate psychological health education into compulsory courses.

According to the Xinhua News Agency on Friday, a nationwide survey conducted in 2021 found that 17.5 percent of children and adolescents in the country experience mental disorders, with indications that these issues are emerging at increasingly younger ages.

"Through measures such as establishing community psychological service stations or providing online psychological health consultations, a diversified and collaborative mechanism could be set up to support teenagers' psychological health," she further explained.

Chak told the Global Times that enacting laws to define the fundamental principles of psychological health education for primary and secondary school students, along with financial safeguards and service standards, could help establish clear and enforceable boundaries of responsibility.

According to the proposal she provided to the Global Times, the political advisor suggested establishing a coordination mechanism involving multiple departments, such as the Ministry of Education, the National Health Commission, and the Ministry of Civil Affairs, to clearly define each department's responsibilities. The Ministry of Education would focus on curriculum development, the National Health Commission would oversee psychological screenings and provide guidance on interventions, and the Ministry of Civil Affairs would be responsible for social support and assistance for impoverished families.

Meanwhile, strengthening collaboration among families, schools, healthcare providers, and social services was also mentioned in her proposal, with the aim of creating a comprehensive support system. This includes measures such as establishing standardized counseling rooms in primary and secondary schools, conducting psychological screenings for all students each semester with dynamic record management, and collaborating with top-tier hospitals.

When asked why she pays such close attention to psychological health education, Zhai said that it is not only about children's personal development but also about the happiness of families and the future of society.

"I hope that through my efforts, more people will pay attention to this field and create better conditions for children's healthy growth," she added.

