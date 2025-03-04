Envoys express confidence in China's growth

09:26, March 04, 2025 By Zhao Jia, Mo Jingxi ( Chinadaily.com.cn

This photo taken from Jingshan Hill on Aug 12, 2024 shows the skyscrapers of the central business district (CBD) on a sunny day in Beijing. (Photo/Xinhua)

As the curtain is raised for the annual sessions of China's top legislative and political advisory bodies this week, foreign envoys to Beijing have expressed optimism about the nation's growth prospects, saying that the sessions offer a critical window to observe the nation's whole-process people's democracy.

With China's role as a global economic driver solidified, the outcomes of this year's discussions will resonate far beyond its borders, according to the diplomats.

The annual session of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the country's top political advisory body, starts on Tuesday, followed by the opening on Wednesday of the annual session of the National People's Congress, the top legislature.

During the NPC session, lawmakers are set to deliberate the Government Work Report, which will set out key targets for the nation's socioeconomic development this year and unveil key measures to shore up growth of the world's second-largest economy.

Turkish Ambassador to China Ismail Hakki Musa said he sees China's commitment to high-level opening-up as a catalyst for a more dynamic and efficient market, which will benefit foreign investors, including Turkish enterprises.

Reflecting on the major decisions made during last year's two sessions, particularly those aimed at "deepening economic reforms and improving the business environment", he said that China's focus on nurturing high-tech industries and fostering new quality productive forces has led to rapid advancements, particularly in artificial intelligence, a field in which the country is emerging as a major global player.

Data shows that China's total expenditure on research and development exceeded 3.6 trillion yuan ($494 billion) in 2024, making it the world's second-largest R&D spender. The country also climbed to 11th place in the Global Innovation Index in 2024, solidifying its status as one of the fastest-improving economies.

Djauhari Oratmangun, the Indonesian ambassador to China, stressed the importance of the two sessions in shaping China's economic direction, particularly at a time of global uncertainty.

He noted that whenever China achieves economic growth, it will have a "positive effect" beyond its borders, playing a crucial role in global economic recovery.

In 2024, China's economic output exceeded 130 trillion yuan for the first time, achieving its expected GDP growth target of around 5 percent. The country's contribution to global economic growth has remained at approximately 30 percent for many years.

Oratmangun noted that Indonesia's economy is projected to grow 5.1 percent this year, and that strong trade and economic cooperation between Jakarta and Beijing is a key driver.

Namibian Ambassador to China Elia Kaiyamo said China's governance model is effective.

He said he believes that the gatherings will further outline China's modernization blueprint, unlock its potential in innovation, and address key issues such as China's global partnerships, in order to drive shared development.

"I have no doubt that China will continue to be a major engine for global growth this year," he said.

Salvador Moncada, Honduran ambassador to China, said: "The two sessions always provide the most valuable insights into China's policy direction for the year. Personally, with my background in science, I would be particularly interested in some areas such as science and technology ... and how China plans to boost its self-reliance in semiconductors, artificial intelligence and other strategic industries."

Ambassadors also view the two sessions as a demonstration of China's whole-process people's democracy, showcasing how the system incorporates broad participation, consultation and decision-making.

Moncada highlighted how China's democratic system ensures continuous public input, adding that "public reports, policy debates and legislative votes demonstrate transparency and legitimacy, highlighting China's model of democracy as a process involving consultation, deliberation and implementation".

Musa, the Turkish ambassador, said that China's unique democratic system is results-oriented and focuses on people's real needs, making it a topic of international interest.

