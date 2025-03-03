Street Interview: Topics of concern at this year's 'two sessions'

(People's Daily App) 15:41, March 03, 2025

As China's annual "two sessions" approach, we interviewed locals and foreigners in Beijing to find out what topics they are most concerned about. "Two sessions" refers to the annual meetings of the National People's Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). The NPC is the highest organ of State power, while the CPPCC is China's top political advisory body. This year, the CPPCC session will begin on March 4, followed by the NPC session on March 5.

(Produced by Lin Rui, Li Han, Guo Xuenan, Li Ruojia, Chen Yuxi, Li Weixu and Wang Jingjing)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)