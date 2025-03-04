Top political advisory body pledges constant support for green progress

09:25, March 04, 2025 By Hou Liqiang ( Chinadaily.com.cn

A foreign reporter asks a question on Monday in Beijing during a news conference on the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the country's top political advisory body. The CPPCC annual session kicks off on Tuesday. (Wang Jing/China Daily)

China's top political advisory body has pledged to constantly offer wisdom and strength in support of the nation's ongoing efforts to foster a harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature.

Liu Jieyi, spokesman for the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remark at a news conference in Beijing on Monday, one day before the opening of the annual session.

Reflecting on the significant achievements China has made in promoting environmental and ecological conservation, Liu noted that CPPCC members have made proactive contributions to these areas of progress.

In 2024, the proportion of days with fairly good air quality nationwide reached 87.2 percent, while the ratio of surface water with fairly good quality increased to 90.4 percent, he noted.

China's air quality index uses a scale of 0 to 500, and values at or below 100 are considered fairly good quality with little potential to affect public health. The country has a five-tier quality assessment system for surface water, with Grade I being the best. Water with a quality of Grade III is considered fairly good.

In 2023, the proportion of days with fairly good air quality across the country stood at 85.5 percent, and the proportion of surface water with fairly good quality stayed at 89.4 percent, according to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

With its forest coverage rate exceeding 25 percent, China leads globally in artificial forest area and has emerged as the world's top contributor to increasing greenery, Liu added.

Attaching significant emphasis to environmental protection, he said that the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC has established a new panel for the environment and natural resources, comprising members from various fields such as ecological and environmental protection and energy.

CPPCC members have engaged in political consultations over pivotal and future-oriented matters in building a beautiful China, and in tackling ecological and environmental challenges that resonate with the public, Liu noted.

Focusing on green, low-carbon and high-quality development as a fundamental solution to China's environmental issues, national political advisers have made great efforts to promote green production and lifestyles, foster consensus on transformation among enterprises and different industrial sectors, and aid in the green upgrade of industries, he said.

They have come up with proposals concerning a series of themes such as the new energy industry, recycling of resources, sewage treatment in rural China and desertification control, Liu added.

He also mentioned that the CPPCC National Committee has implemented a series of initiatives, including hosting thematic forums, to promote the nation's environmental policies and bolster social consensus on the importance of environmental conservation.

