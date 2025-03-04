Two sessions a source of stability and confidence in a turbulent world

While the world is stunned by a chaotic Oval Office confrontation between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over the weekend—a dramatic scene rarely made public in the history of modern diplomacy—China is quietly preparing for its biggest annual political event: the two sessions.

This year's two sessions—a term for the annual meetings of the National People's Congress, the country's top legislature, and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the top political advisory body—will officially kick off on Tuesday, with more than 5,000 participants.

Due to the scale and significance of the two sessions, it is usually a closely-watched event, not only in China but also around the world. Official figures show that more than 3,000 reporters have registered to cover this year's two sessions, about one-third of whom are from overseas.

So, what should we watch for in this year's two sessions, apart from some routine schedules? I believe this year's event will not only epitomize China's unique model of whole-process people's democracy, but also serve as a powerful testament to the nation's resilience, innovation, and cultural vitality.

Against a backdrop of geopolitical fragmentation and economic volatility, China is poised to deliver a message of confidence and unity.

First, the democracy. The two sessions are a vibrant showcase of China's democratic ethos, where more than 5,000 NPC deputies and members of the CPPCC National Committee from all across the country and diverse sectors converge to shape national policies.

Unlike many Western legislators who are professional politicians, the great majority of China's NPC deputies and national political advisers come from all walks of life. Their primary task during the two sessions is to review and vote on the work of the central government, the top procuratorate, the top court, and so on, as well as to give suggestions and opinions on matters they deem important in the country's political, social, and economic sectors.

During the past two sessions, I've interviewed villagers, farmers, doctors, teachers, technicians, entrepreneurs, and deputies from many other careers. Their opinions may not be comprehensive or mature if judged from a national or professional perspective, but China's democratic system guarantees them the right to speak, and their voices are heard by the top leadership and decision-makers.

Second, the confidence. Since late January, the most talked-about topics among the Chinese people are the homegrown AI technology DeepSeek and Ne Zha 2, the box-office sensation.

The rise of AI pioneers like DeepSeek, which is believed to have outpaced global competitors in some ways, exemplifies the nation's technological leap and potential. Ne Zha 2, the Chinese animated movie, has earned a box office revenue of more than 14 billion yuan ($1.92 billion) worldwide, making it one of the global box office top 10 films ever and securing the throne as the highest-grossing animated movie of all time globally. Both have greatly boosted the morale of the Chinese public.

A high-level symposium on private enterprises, attended by President Xi Jinping on February 17, also underscored the Chinese authorities' latest endeavor to bolster confidence and boost the development of the private sector, which is key to the country's high-quality development.

These efforts resonate with international observers, who view China's sustained R&D investments and entrepreneurial vigor as antidotes to global economic stagnation.

The latest official data shows China's economic recovery gathered momentum in February, with the purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector coming in at 50.2 in February, up 1.1 percentage points from the previous month and bouncing back to the expansion zone.

During the two sessions, China's annual growth target will be unveiled, and more details on its proactive macro policies, particularly a "moderately loose" monetary policy—a significant departure from the "prudent" approach over the past 14 years—are widely anticipated.

Apart from economic growth and technology development, we may also see heated discussions on cultural issues. The success of Ne Zha 2 mirrors the broader narrative of China's cultural confidence, and we may see more initiatives to promote the integration of China's intangible heritage and digital content, fostering global connections through shared cultural experiences.

Therefore, the 2025 two sessions are much more than a "political ritual" as some western media has said; they are a declaration of China's unwavering resolve to innovate and inspire. By marrying grassroots insights with visionary policy-making, leveraging technological prowess, and projecting cultural authenticity, China is not merely navigating challenges but also injecting stability and creating growth.

In an era of flux, I believe this is the confidence and strength the world urgently needs at the moment.

