Advisory: Schedules for China's "two sessions" on March 4

Xinhua) 09:00, March 04, 2025

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- The following are the schedules for the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Tuesday.

At 3 p.m., the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee will hold its opening meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Wang Huning, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, will deliver a report on the work of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee.

In the morning, the NPC session will hold a preparatory meeting, followed by the first meeting of its presidium.

At noon, a press conference will be held for the NPC session.

