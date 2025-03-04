China's top political advisory body to hold annual session

Xinhua) 14:41, March 04, 2025

This photo taken on March 4, 2025 shows the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China. The third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) will hold its opening meeting here Tuesday afternoon. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

