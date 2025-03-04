CPPCC supports efforts for harmony between humanity and nature

08:47, March 04, 2025 By Hou Liqiang ( Chinadaily.com.cn

An aerial drone photo taken on May 8, 2024 shows boats touring Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, North China's Hebei province. (Photo/Xinhua)

China's top political advisory body has pledged to offer consistent wisdom and strength in support of the nation's ongoing efforts to foster a harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature, aiming to build a beautiful China.

Liu Jieyi, spokesperson for the third session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, made the remarks in a news conference in Beijing on Monday, one day before the committee's annual session.

Reflecting on the significant achievements China has made in promoting environmental and ecological conservation, Liu noted the proactive contributions of CPPCC members to these progresses.

"In recent years, the skies have grown bluer, the waters clearer and the air fresher, fostering a collective sense of enhancement in our environment," the spokesman stated.

In 2024, the proportion of days with fairly good air quality — considered to be below 100 on a 0-500 air quality index scale — nationwide reached 87.2 percent, while the ratio of surface water with fairly good quality increased to 90.4 percent, he said.

China has a five-tier quality system for surface water, with Grade I considered the best. Water with a quality of Grade III is considered fairly good and is suitable for most aquatic organisms to live in.

With a forest coverage rate exceeding 25 percent, China leads the world in artificial forest area and has emerged as the world's top contributor to increasing greenery, Liu added.

Attaching significant emphasis on environmental protection, he said the 14th CPPCC National Committee has established a new panel for environment and natural resources, comprising members from various fields such as ecological and environmental protection, and energy.

Focusing on issues in building a beautiful China and addressing ecological and environmental concerns shared by the people, CPPCC members have engaged in in-depth consultations and deliberations and contributed proposals concerning a series of themes such as green, low-carbon development, resources recycling and rural sewage treatment, he said.

"In the pursuit of harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature, and the collaborative effort to build and enjoy a beautiful China, the CPPCC will dedicate itself to providing wisdom and strength to realize this shared aspiration," Liu said.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)