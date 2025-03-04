CPPCC members interviewed ahead of annual session
Members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) attend a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Zhou Lan, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)
Zhou Lan, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)
Members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) attend a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)
Lin Songtian, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)
Zhao Hong, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)
Yan Jianbing, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
A journalist asks a question during a group interview attended by members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)
Zhao Hong, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)
Members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) attend a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Ma Jiantang, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)
Members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) attend a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)
Qiao Hong, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Jin Li, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)
Huang Miansong, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)
Photos
- Beautiful scenery of rapeseed flowers and traditional earthen buildings draws crowds to Hua'an, SE China's Fujian
- Science and technology give boost to agriculture in Wangjiang, E China's Anhui
- Chinese white dolphins return to estuary in SE China's Fujian for seven consecutive years
- Technology empowers spring wheat management in Xi'an, NW China's Shaanxi
Related Stories
- Political advisors attend group interview ahead of CPPCC annual session
- China's top political advisory body starts annual session
- China's top political advisory body to hold annual session
- China's economic fundamentals are stable, with great potential: official
- Political advisor calls for integrating psychological health education into school curriculum
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.