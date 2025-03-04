CPPCC members interviewed ahead of annual session

(新华网) 15:40, March 04, 2025

Members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) attend a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Zhou Lan, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

Zhou Lan, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

Members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) attend a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

Lin Songtian, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

Zhao Hong, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

Yan Jianbing, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

A journalist asks a question during a group interview attended by members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

Members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) attend a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Ma Jiantang, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

Members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) attend a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

Qiao Hong, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Jin Li, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

Huang Miansong, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

