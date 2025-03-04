Home>>
China's top political advisory body starts annual session
By huaxia (Xinhua) 15:03, March 04, 2025
BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, opened its annual session on Tuesday in Beijing.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders attended the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, which commenced at 3 p.m. at the Great Hall of the People.
At the meeting, the agenda for the session was reviewed and approved.
Wang Huning, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, delivered a work report on behalf of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Beautiful scenery of rapeseed flowers and traditional earthen buildings draws crowds to Hua'an, SE China's Fujian
- Science and technology give boost to agriculture in Wangjiang, E China's Anhui
- Chinese white dolphins return to estuary in SE China's Fujian for seven consecutive years
- Technology empowers spring wheat management in Xi'an, NW China's Shaanxi
Related Stories
- China's top political advisory body to hold annual session
- China's economic fundamentals are stable, with great potential: official
- Political advisor calls for integrating psychological health education into school curriculum
- Q&A: What to know about CPPCC in China's democratic process
- CPPCC supports efforts for harmony between humanity and nature
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.