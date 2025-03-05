Advisers urged to enhance consultation

March 05, 2025

National political advisers applaud President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and other leaders as they enter the venue of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday. (Zou Hong/China Daily)

National political advisers have been urged to pool the wisdom and strength of the Chinese people in helping to achieve the country's development goals with high quality this year, which would lay a solid foundation for a successful start to the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30).

Wang Huning, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, delivered a work report to more than 2,100 national political advisers in Beijing during the opening of its annual session, marking the beginning of this year's two sessions of China's top legislative and top political advisory bodies. The third session of the 14th National People's Congress opens on Wednesday.

The CPPCC session, held at the Great Hall of the People, was attended by President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and other Chinese leaders.

As this year marks the conclusion of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) and is an important year for the further comprehensive deepening of reforms, Wang emphasized that the CPPCC should further harness the wisdom and strength of Chinese people at home and abroad.

The CPPCC should organize in-depth investigations and studies to provide advice and strategies for the formulation of the 15th Five-Year Plan by the CPC Central Committee, he said.

Efforts should be made to enhance in-depth consultation, in order to propose forward-looking, targeted, and practical policy suggestions, and consultative supervision will also be in place to promote the implementation of major decisions by the central leadership, he added.

To support modernization, the CPPCC National Committee held 85 consultations and deliberations, conducted 99 various surveys and inspections covering 31 provincial regions, and processed more than 5,000 proposals over the past year, according to Wang.

The CPPCC National Committee also organized 221 various foreign exchange activities, involving more than 2,600 foreign participants from 140 countries and 11 international and regional organizations, he said.

Zhao Xiaochen, chairman of China Grinm Group and a CPPCC National Committee member, stressed the role of political advisers in offering informed policy suggestions based on their expertise.

As a technology innovator, he focuses on how scientific advancements can drive new quality productive forces. His proposal last year, to establish a national science publishing platform to ensure centralized management and enhanced security of the country's scientific output, has gained government attention and made progress.

Zhao also highlighted the urgency of technological innovation, stressing that true economic progress relies on advancing new quality productive forces driven by science and technology.

Yang Yizhou, another national political adviser and also vice-chairman of the All-China Federation of Taiwan Compatriots, said he feels very "proud and happy" about the dual roles he plays.

"We can act as a bridge and a link, reflecting the thoughts and views of our compatriots in Taiwan, addressing their difficulties and the issues they hope to resolve," Yang said.

He added that compatriots in Taiwan can gain a deeper understanding of the Chinese mainland's policies and its achievements, fostering greater consensus across the Taiwan Strait.

