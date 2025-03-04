Chinese agricultural science, technology innovation lauded

Yan Jianbing, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, attends a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 4, 2025. (Wang Jing/chinadaily.com.cn)

China's innovation in agricultural science and technology is ranked at the world's highest levels, with its significant contribution to agricultural progress, according to Yan Jianbing, a member of the National Committee of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and president of Huazhong Agricultural University.

"With rising living standards, demand for meat, eggs and dairy products has increased significantly, bringing a new challenge — ensuring a stable supply of feed grain," Yan said in an interview in Beijing on Tuesday afternoon before the opening of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

In recent years, Yan and his team have been developing high-protein corn that could serve as both an "energy pack" and a "protein tank". By closely collaborating with enterprises, the team has successfully cultivated multiple new corn varieties with protein content exceeding 10 percent, and they are being promoted across over 10 million mu, or more than 666,660 hectares, according to Yan.

China imported 105 million metric tons of soybeans last year, most of which were used as protein meal for livestock and poultry. Yan said that acquiring enough additional farmland to replace these imports would be extremely difficult.

Last year, China's total corn production reached 290 million tons.

"If the protein content were increased by just 1 percentage point, it would yield an additional 2.9 million tons of protein. Effectively utilizing this protein could reduce soybean imports by over 7 million tons," Yan said.

"Every single percentage point is hard-won and valuable. Each increase strengthens our confidence and security."

Yan expressed his optimism in maintaining control over the country's food security, highlighting the dedication of agricultural science and technology workers in reinforcing the foundation of national food security.

In 2024, China's total grain output surpassed 700 million metric tons for the first time, with per capita grain availability exceeding 500 kilograms — well above the internationally recognized food security threshold.

