China to increase defense budget by 7.2 percent in 2025
(Xinhua) 11:16, March 05, 2025
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday announced a 7.2-percent increase in its 2025 national defense budget.
The planned defense expenditure of the country will be 1.784665 trillion yuan (about 249 billion U.S. dollars) this year, according to a draft budget report submitted to the national legislature for deliberation.
