J-10 fighter jet fires at ground target

China Military Online) 16:58, March 06, 2025

A pilot assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command adjusts himself for take-off during a multi-subject live-fire ground attack training exercise on February 20, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command fires air-to-ground rockets during a multi-subject live-fire ground attack training exercise on February 20, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxis on the runway during a multi-subject live-fire ground attack training exercise on February 20, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Guo Yaohui)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxis on the runway during a multi-subject live-fire ground attack training exercise on February 20, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jin Yuhang)

