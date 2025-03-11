Fighter jets taxi in speed before takeoff

China Military Online) 15:28, March 11, 2025

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxi on the runway in formation before takeoff for a flight training exercise on February 20, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Li Chengshen)

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command speeds up to climb during a flight training exercise on February 20, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Li Chengshen)

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command takes off for a flight training exercise on February 20, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Li Chengshen)

A pilot assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command steps into the cockpit of his fighter jet and performs pre-flight inspections during a flight training exercise on February 20, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Li Chengshen)

