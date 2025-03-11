Fighter jets taxi in speed before takeoff
Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxi on the runway in formation before takeoff for a flight training exercise on February 20, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Li Chengshen)
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command speeds up to climb during a flight training exercise on February 20, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Li Chengshen)
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command takes off for a flight training exercise on February 20, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Li Chengshen)
A pilot assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command steps into the cockpit of his fighter jet and performs pre-flight inspections during a flight training exercise on February 20, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Li Chengshen)
Photos
