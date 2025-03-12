Multi-type naval vessels conduct training in South China Sea

China Military Online) 10:13, March 12, 2025

The Type 901 comprehensive supply ship Chaganhu (Hull 905), the Type 071 amphibious landing platform docks (LPDs) Qilianshan (Hull 985) and Changbaishan (Hull 989) attached to a naval flotilla under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command conduct replenishment-at-sea during a multi-subject maritime training exercise in South China Sea on February 20, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Qiao Chenxi)

The Type 901 comprehensive supply ship Chaganhu (Hull 905), the Type 071 amphibious landing platform docks (LPDs) Qilianshan (Hull 985) and Changbaishan (Hull 989) attached to a naval flotilla under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command conduct replenishment-at-sea during a multi-subject maritime training exercise in South China Sea on February 20, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Qiao Chenxi)

The Type 901 comprehensive supply ship Chaganhu (Hull 905), the Type 071 amphibious landing platform docks (LPDs) Qilianshan (Hull 985) and Changbaishan (Hull 989) attached to a naval flotilla under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command conduct replenishment-at-sea during a multi-subject maritime training exercise in South China Sea on February 20, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Qiao Chenxi)

The helicopter-carrying amphibious assault ship Hainan (Hull 31), the Type 071 amphibious landing platform docks (LPDs) Qilianshan (Hull 985) and Changbaishan (Hull 989) attached to a naval flotilla under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command sail to the designated area during a multi-subject maritime training exercise in South China Sea on February 20, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Qiao Chenxi)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)