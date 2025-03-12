Multi-type naval vessels conduct training in South China Sea
The Type 901 comprehensive supply ship Chaganhu (Hull 905), the Type 071 amphibious landing platform docks (LPDs) Qilianshan (Hull 985) and Changbaishan (Hull 989) attached to a naval flotilla under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command conduct replenishment-at-sea during a multi-subject maritime training exercise in South China Sea on February 20, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Qiao Chenxi)
The helicopter-carrying amphibious assault ship Hainan (Hull 31), the Type 071 amphibious landing platform docks (LPDs) Qilianshan (Hull 985) and Changbaishan (Hull 989) attached to a naval flotilla under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command sail to the designated area during a multi-subject maritime training exercise in South China Sea on February 20, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Qiao Chenxi)
