Chinese FM calls for building South China Sea into sea of peace, friendship, cooperation

Xinhua) 17:07, March 07, 2025

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with ASEAN countries to step up communication, stay clear of disturbances, and build consensus for an early conclusion of the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC), so as to make the South China Sea a sea of peace, friendship and cooperation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

With the joint efforts by China and ASEAN countries, the South China Sea maintained peace and stability last year, and remained the safest and busiest waters for international navigation and overflight, Wang told a press conference on the sidelines of the annual session of the country's national legislature.

According to Wang, China and Indonesia signed an intergovernmental document on maritime joint development. China and Malaysia launched a bilateral dialogue on the management of maritime issues. China has established maritime dialogue mechanisms with all countries concerned.

"These are proof that there is no problem that cannot be solved through dialogue and no goals that cannot be reached with cooperation," he said.

To realize good neighborliness, lasting peace and security in the South China Sea, one needs trust and also rules, Wang said, adding that the key is to implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) and develop a sound COC.

With China's facilitation, consultations on the COC are accelerating and the third reading of the text has been completed. "We have full confidence in the prospect of concluding the COC," said Wang.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)