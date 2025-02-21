Commentary: The Philippines should stop gambling on the South China Sea issue

Xinhua) 09:35, February 21, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese naval and air forces warned off a Philippine C-208 aircraft that intruded illegally into Chinese territorial airspace over Huangyan Dao Tuesday. Clearly, Manila has not ceased making waves in the South China Sea.

As Manila resorts to various means to pursue its illegal territorial claims, it is undermining peace and stability in the region. The Philippine government should put an end to its irresponsible and dangerous gamble, which may lead to geopolitical confrontation and turn the South China Sea into a conflict flashpoint.

The Philippines plans to allow more powers from outside the region to build a military presence on its land. It has also repeatedly involved non-regional countries in its so-called joint patrols of the South China Sea. These countries talk of rules, order and freedom of navigation, yet they take actions that infringe on China's territorial sovereignty and threaten China's national security.

When the roar of foreign warships overwhelms the sound of fishing boats, the Philippines' security gamble risks hollowing out the foundations of regional peace.

"The Philippines has no major external security threats, but has turned itself into a country that undermines regional peace and stability through a militarization carnival," said Ding Duo, director of the Research Center for International and Regional Issues at the National Institute for South China Sea Studies.

Going back on its word, the Philippines has absurdly used the deployment of the U.S. Typhon mid-range missile system as a bargaining chip in discussions on the South China Sea issue. In July 2024, a Philippine Army spokesman told AFP that "it will be shipped out of the country in September or even earlier."

This is reminiscent of another case of Manila reneging on its promises. In 1999, Philippine military vessel BRP Sierra Madre was illegally "grounded" on Ren'ai Jiao, which is part of China's Nansha Qundao. The Philippines repeatedly pledged that it would tow the vessel away, yet it is still there today.

The territory of the Philippines is defined by a series of international treaties. China's Nansha Qundao and Huangyan Dao fall outside of Philippine territory.

At the heart of the disputes in the South China Sea between China and the Philippines are the Philippines' invasion and illegal occupation of certain islands and reefs that belong to China's Nansha Qundao.

When it comes to resolving these disputes in the South China Sea, the Philippines' tactics -- playing the victim and launching smear campaigns -- will not work. Military provocations, even in collusion with other countries, will not work either. China will resolutely counter any provocations or infringements that threaten its territorial sovereignty or maritime rights and interests.

Peace and stability in the South China Sea serve the common interests of countries in the region and around the world. China has always been committed to resolving disputes in the South China Sea through peaceful means, and to promoting regional cooperation and development.

The Philippines should respect the facts of history, abide by the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), and consistently and truly honor its commitment to handling its differences with China properly through dialogue and consultation. Becoming a pawn of external forces is not a feasible tactic and could put a country in a more passive position.

