China committed to South China Sea stability, cooperation: Fu Ying

Xinhua) 10:22, February 20, 2025

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- China is committed to maintaining stability in the South China Sea and promoting regional economic cooperation, former Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Fu Ying said during the recently-concluded Munich Security Conference.

Fu emphasized that focusing on economic development and cooperation is a strong consensus among most countries in the region.

Noting that disputes in the South China Sea are not new, she expressed concern over U.S. influence behind certain claimant states, which she said has prompted China to remain highly vigilant.

She reaffirmed China's firm stance on territorial and sovereignty issues while stressing that, as a major country, China upholds a responsible approach to regional stability and exercises measured restraint.

Fu pointed out that the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea explicitly requires signatories to refrain from actions that could complicate disputes, escalate tensions, or undermine peace and stability.

She noted that the Philippines is also a signatory to the declaration and stressed that all parties should respect the red lines outlined in it.

The South China Sea remains one of the busiest maritime corridors, with freedom of navigation never being a problem, she said. The so-called "freedom of navigation" advocated by the United States is unrelated to normal maritime navigation rights, Fu added.

China would take professional and well-regulated countermeasures against foreign reconnaissance missions conducted near its territory, she said.

When asked about China-U.S. relations, Fu reiterated China's position on "mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation."

As regards China's neighborhood diplomacy, Fu criticized attempts to create divisions among regional countries. "In regional relations, pitting one side against another does not align with the Chinese way of thinking," she stressed.

