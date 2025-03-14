We Are China

Multi-type army helicopters lift off for training

China Military Online) 09:58, March 14, 2025

Multi-type army helicopters attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army lift off successively for a flight training exercise in late February 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Li Jingyou)

Multi-type army helicopters attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army lift off successively for a flight training exercise in late February 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Li Jingyou)

Multi-type army helicopters attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army lift off successively for a flight training exercise in late February 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Li Jingyou)

Multi-type army helicopters attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army lift off successively for a flight training exercise in late February 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Li Jingyou)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)